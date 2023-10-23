McCaffrey quietly shuts down Vikings jersey swap after 49ers' loss

Christian McCaffrey wasn't in a giving mood after the 49ers' rough 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Shortly after San Francisco's second consecutive loss, McCaffrey was talking to Vikings defensive lineman and former Stanford teammate Harrison Phillips on the field.

When Phillips began to take off his jersey in an attempt to swap with the 49ers star, McCaffrey shook his head, ending the chance of an exchange.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Harrison Philips tried to jersey swap with Christian McCaffrey, CMC wasn’t interested lol pic.twitter.com/ff03amnHK8 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 24, 2023

But the two former Cardinal did embrace and pose for a photo before going their separate ways.

McCaffrey and Phillips were Stanford teammates from 2014 to 2016.

The Carolina Panthers selected McCaffrey in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, while the Buffalo Bills took Phillips in the third round in 2018.

McCaffrey finished with 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the loss, extending his streak to 16 straight games, including the playoffs, with a scrimmage score. He also had three receptions for 51 yards and another touchdown.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast