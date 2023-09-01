49ers outline expectations for Cameron Latu's ‘year of growth'

Tight end Cameron Latu’s rookie NFL season is over before it ever really began.

However, 49ers general manager John Lynch said earlier this week the team is not giving up on the third-round draft pick from Alabama.

As part of the moves that enabled the 49ers to reach the regular-season limit of 53 players, Latu was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Latu sustained damage to the meniscus cartilage in his knee in the 49ers’ preseason finale last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He’s likely going to have a surgical procedure to fix a mechanical issue in his knee,” Lynch said. “The good news is Cam got better throughout camp and we're very excited about him moving forward.

“But this is going to be a year of growth for him and he’s got to embrace that we’ve got to be on point in setting him up for success.”

Latu appeared to be on the bubble to make the team’s active roster. The 49ers ended up retaining four tight ends: George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and Brayden Willis, a seventh-round draft pick.

Latu got off to a slow start during training camp, but appeared to turn the corner in the final two weeks. In the 49ers’ second preseason game, Latu caught three passes for 46 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown from Trey Lance, against the Denver Broncos.

He will be eligible to return to practice with his teammates at the beginning of the 49ers’ offseason program in the spring of 2024.

