Viva Las Vegas: 49ers rally to stun Lions, head to Super Bowl LVIII
NFL Playoffs

Gardner-Johnson's goodbye wave ages poorly as 49ers complete comeback

By Angelina Martin

It isn't over until it's over.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson certainly learned that the hard way Sunday as the 49ers scored 27 unanswered points en route to a 34-31 comeback NFC Championship Game victory at Levi's Stadium.

Before things went downhill for Detroit, Gardner-Johnson celebrated after the Lions went up 21-7 in the second quarter by waving goodbye to the 49ers Faithful.

A bit premature, no?

Rather than the Lions completing their Cinderella story, Brock Purdy and the 49ers regrouped at halftime and roared back to avoid their third straight NFC title game loss and advance to Super Bowl LVIII, sending Detroit packing.

San Francisco's ultimate 17-point comeback win is tied for the largest comeback in NFC Championship history.

And after the win, perhaps Gardner-Johnson was subjected to some farewell waves from the Faithful on his way out.

NFL PlayoffsBrock Purdy
