Purdy's brother receives Cal offer; sets up possible Bay Area union

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy might not be the only member of his family playing quarterback in the Bay Area for much longer.

That’s right, Brock’s brother, Chubba, announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday and already has received an offer to play quarterback at the University of California Berkeley.

Thank you Nebraska and thank you Husker Nation for all your support. I have entered the portal and have 2 years left of eligibility. God bless you all. — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) December 21, 2023

Thankful to receive an offer from University of California Berkeley! pic.twitter.com/ERIPfSQe94 — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) December 24, 2023

Chubba entered the portal after playing 12 games at Nebraska during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and four games at Florida State during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Across four years, the younger brother of San Francisco’s superstar has completed 85 of 163 pass attempts for 846 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions through the air, with 73 rushes for 315 yards on the ground.

While Chubba has yet to demonstrate the arm talent of Brock, the college quarterback is a viable threat with his legs.

The Golden Bears’ quarterback room is crowded, as Cal brought two more signal-callers to Berkeley within the week to compete with current starter Fernando Mendoza.

However, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox recently was clear about wanting another quarterback to enhance competition.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox just wrapped up his signing day press conference. He says the Bears will still be looking to add another quarterback to the mix for next season. North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers and 2024 recruit EJ Caminong were announced by the program today. — Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) December 20, 2023

Brock stole the Bay Area’s heart after taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback in the second half of the 2022 NFL season, leading San Francisco to the 2023 NFC Championship and its current league-best 11-3 record this season.

If Brock’s younger brother were to make a positive impact at Cal during the school’s debut season in the ACC, one could imagine the increase in local love for the Purdy family.

While the idea of a Purdy family reunion in the Bay Area is fun, the 22-year-old transfer has offers to consider from other schools like North Texas and TCU.

