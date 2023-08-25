Purdy sends heartwarming message to Lance after 49ers trade QB

Trey Lance found out about the 49ers trading him to the Dallas Cowboys just hours ahead of Friday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.

Brock Purdy, the 49ers’ starting quarterback who now holds the crown as the franchise quarterback in the Bay that was once promised to Lance, embraced his teammate before the former No. 3 overall pick packed his bags in the locker room.

“I saw him by the weight room before the game. He was out there talking to some guys,” Purdy said after 49ers’ 23-12 loss to the Chargers. “I was able to go over there and tell him I love him. And [tell him] how appreciative I am of him and everything he’s done for myself and the team. I told him I’m really happy for him. I’m excited to see what he does with this opportunity, and his career in the NFL."

The next steps of Lance’s career will be paved in Dallas. He steps in as the Cowboys’ third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, as Dallas is expected to cut current third-stringer Will Grier.

"I’m happy for him that he’s able to go into a good situation," Purdy said. "We all feel like it’s a good fit. At the end of the day, I can’t say [enough] how thankful I am to have played and been a teammate with Trey."

Purdy entered the league as the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. His rise from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' quarterback of the future wouldn't have occurred if Lance stayed healthy last season, when he was supposed to take the keys of the franchise from Jimmy Garoppolo. But Lance, even when injured, did nothing but help Purdy out.

"I can’t tell you how grateful I am for him to have him in my life and to be here with him," Purdy said Friday. "I’m forever grateful for Trey."

The next time Purdy and his 49ers teammates will see Lance is Week 5 when the Cowboys visit Levi's Stadium. Lance probably won't be starting -- that will be Prescott, barring injury -- but it'll be a special reunion for the 49ers and the Bay Area's former QB1.

