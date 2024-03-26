Purdy gives inspiring postgame speech to Iowa State women's basketball team

From QB1 on the field to leader on the court.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got involved in March Madness when he attended the Iowa State-Stanford women's basketball game on Sunday.

Despite Purdy's alma mater falling in heartbreaking fashion in overtime, the 24-year-old gave an inspiring postgame speech to the squad in their locker room.

Brock Purdy had some words of wisdom for the @CycloneWBB after their last game 💯



pic.twitter.com/YCe3feqGaB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 26, 2024

"All you guys are some freaking ballers," Purdy said to the group. "I hope you guys know the standard is high here, the standard is high. You guys have laid a foundation. You guys have had a foundation with Coach [Bill] Fennelly, and what you guys continue to do and allow the younger guys to come in and keep it up, that's all you guys.

"So, heads freaking high as you walk out because you guys put it all out there, that's all I got to say. I love you guys, what you guys stand for, and I'm so proud to be a Cyclone and watch because what an honor. So, heads up, freaking champions, in my eyes. Love you girls."

The No. 7-seeded Cyclones pushed Cameron Brink and the No. 2-seeded Cardinal to the brink, but the latter eventually prevailed 87-81 in overtime.

Purdy, of course, was a Cyclone himself for four seasons before the 49ers selected him with the very last pick in the 2022 draft.

The speech also serves as extra evidence to why Purdy was named a team captain in just his second season.