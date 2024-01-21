Purdy joins rare company after comeback playoff win vs. Packers

The 49ers' 24-21 comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium placed quarterback Brock Purdy in rare company.

San Francisco's triumph in its divisional-round clash with Green Bay sent the 49ers to their third consecutive NFC Championship Game and the second straight with Purdy as their starting quarterback.

The 24-year-old joins former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez as the only signal-callers since the NFL merger in 1970 to start a conference championship game in each of their first two seasons.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

QBs to Start Conf Championship in Each of 1st 2 Seasons - Since 1970



Seasons

Ben Roethlisberger2004, 2005

Mark Sanchez 2009, 2010

Brock Purdy 2022, 2023 — Guy Haberman (@GuyHaberman) January 21, 2024

The victory was the third in Purdy's playoff career, making him the fifth quarterback in NFL history to win a postseason game in each of his first two seasons, joining Baltimore's Joe Flacco (2008-09), Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (2004-05), New York's Mark Sanchez (2009-10) and Seattle's Russell Wilson (2012-13) as the only players to accomplish the feat.

In four career postseason starts, the 24-year-old has a 62.7 completion percentage with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 101.0 passer rating.

Purdy finished Saturday's win over Green Bay completing 23 of 29 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and 14 rushing yards, including a game-winning drive to give San Francisco the lead in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers remained perfect in home playoff games started by the Purdy, with a 3-0 record in postseason contests at Levi's Stadium with the young quarterback under center.

San Francisco will have a chance to improve to 4-0 in such games when the 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast