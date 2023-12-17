Purdy's high school coach, teammate not surprised by QB's NFL success

The success of 49ers Brock Purdy might be a surprise to much of the NFL world, but there are more than a few people in Arizona who expected the quarterback to be an NFL success for some time.

Before the second-year playcaller was drafted by the 49ers, and prior to becoming a star at Iowa State, Purdy shined under the Friday night lights in a growing suburb of Phoenix. At Perry High School in Chandler Ariz., football coach Preston Jones saw something special in his young player.

“I always tell people I’m not surprised at his success but I am surprised how quick it happened,” Jones said. “It happened because he was at the right spot at the right time and all the preparation leading up to that, gave him the opportunity.

“His success and what he’s doing out there, I don’t think surprises his former teammates, high school or college, or coaches, they’ve all known Brock, what he is, and who he’s been.

Purdy set records during the 2017-2018 season that earned him Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Purdy threw for 4,410 yards, 57 touchdowns, nine interceptions and rushed for 1,106 yards while racking up 10 rushing scores.

The Perry Panther quarterback’s favorite target in high school was Colby Dickie who caught 61 of Purdy’s passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. The wideout believes that his former teammate was destined to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“A little surprised at where he got drafted,” Dickie said. “I knew he would end up somewhere playing for any team in the country because he deserves that. He has capabilities to be there. I knew that Brock would eventually make it to where he is, [and] get his opportunity, like he did here. He got that opportunity as a sophomore.

"In college, the starter at Iowa State got hurt, Brock went in, and proved himself, that he was supposed to be there. He kind of did that with the 49ers too.”

The 23-year-old has not thrown an interception in 317 pass attempts, but when Purdy has faced adversity in games, he has moved on quickly, which is vital for success in the league. Jones saw that same level of poise in high school.

“He’s always been level-headed,” Jones said. “He’s able to come back after mistakes and he’s able to celebrate great plays, but yet he comes back down. He’s always had that ability, which is impressive for a kid at a young age.”

Purdy’s maturity contradicts his youthful looks which may be a reason that football pundits outside of 49ers team headquarters are astounded by his success. Dickie believes that those who have actually spoken to the quarterback are instantly aware of his Purdy’s emotional intelligence.

“People who know him, obviously know his maturity level makes him seem a lot older,” Dickie said with a little laugh. “Yes, he does have a baby face, but I think it’s because he doesn’t grow any facial hair. I’ve never seen him with facial hair, I think he shaves three times a day.”

