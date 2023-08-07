Shanahan lays out Purdy's 49ers-Raiders preseason plan

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy will participate in the 49ers’ two joint practices this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The second-year quarterback, however, is not expected to play Sunday when the two teams meet in the exhibition opener.

"I doubt Brock plays," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday after practice at the team’s training facility.

Shanahan addresses the preseason plan for Brock Purdy and whether or not he will play against the Raiders on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/jKbcedlQJu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 7, 2023

The 49ers are scheduled to hold practices against the Raiders on Thursday and Friday mornings. Those practices are in a more controlled environment with the quarterbacks being off-limits for contact.

Shanahan said the coaches and players can gain more from the practice sessions, as the teams will be able to create many different game-like scenarios.

Purdy, the 49ers’ starting quarterback, will get plenty of action in practices against the Raiders’ starters.

Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen will handle all of the playing time at quarterback for the 49ers in the preseason game on Sunday.

Shanahan was non-committal when asked if Purdy has to see any action during the preseason to prepare for the regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I think it’s always good to play," Shanahan said. "I don’t think he has to (play). A lot of guys don’t have to, but it usually helps."

