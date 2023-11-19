Purdy joins Montana, Young in 49ers history with perfection vs. Bucs

Brock Purdy was near flawless during the 49ers' 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to record a perfect passer rating with 20 or more passing attempts in a game.

Purdy's 158.3 passer rating in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay marked the first time a 49ers quarterback finished a game with a perfect passer rating since Hall of Famer Joe Montana did it during a 45-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 1989 season.

Both Montana and Steve Young logged a game with a perfect passer rating during the 1989 season, a year that finished with the 49ers throttling the Denver Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Purdy finished Sunday's win 22 of 25 for 333 passing yards and three touchdowns while not turning the ball over for the second consecutive game.

That included a 76-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk on the 49ers' first drive of the second half, a career-long for Purdy while also being the longest touchdown pass thrown by any player during the 2023 NFL season.

76-YARD TOUCHDOWN. PURDY TO AIYUK 🔥



pic.twitter.com/EPkRlxwbMv — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 19, 2023

Coach Kyle Shanahan was effusive with his praise of Purdy's performance against the Buccaneers.

"I thought he played real well," Shanahan told reporters following Sunday's win. "There was very few that he missed. Protected the ball extremely well. When there wasn't anything there, we didn't have any intentional groundings. Did a good job moving the chains also, especially at the end there with the keeper. I thought he had a hell of a game."



Shanahan assesses Purdy's game today after posting a perfect passer rating 🔽 pic.twitter.com/tVc6ivlHPO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 20, 2023

After the game, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey weighed in on Purdy's perfect passer rating against the Buccaneers.

"Dang, he had a perfect passer rating," McCaffrey told reporters in the locker room. "Wow, that's incredible. He's a baller, man, he's a baller. That's a good defense, too. That doesn't shock me, but that is impressive. I'm happy for him."

CMC reacts to Brock Purdy's perfect passer rating 😆 pic.twitter.com/1Won3xBNPV — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 20, 2023

On a day that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk recorded a career-high 156 receiving yards, he was unaware of Purdy's remarkable passer rating.

"Did he?" Aiyuk asked reporters after being told about Purdy's passer rating. "I didn't know that. He was playing good. Coming out of breaks the ball was already on us."

BA had no idea Purdy had a perfect passer rating 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tv2zCQvhwk — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 20, 2023

After thrashing Tampa Bay 35-7 in his first NFL start nearly one year ago, Purdy now has made it a pattern to torment the Buccaneers' defense. In two starts against Tampa Bay, Purdy has recorded an 80 percent completion percentage while averaging 11.2 yards per pass attempt with six total touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Now facing the quick turnaround of a short week, Purdy and the 49ers will head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field, the site of Purdy's first-ever road win during San Francisco's 21-13 NFC West-clinching victory last season.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast