Purdy, 49ers now focus on ‘big one' vs. Eagles after getting away

SANTA CLARA — After three days off, the 49ers return to their practice facility Monday for a light afternoon practice.

In the immediate aftermath of the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field, quarterback Brock Purdy was not quite ready to flip the page and begin focusing on the team’s Week 13 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers defeated the Seahawks on the road in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history, as Purdy delivered a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk midway through the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

“We just won on Thanksgiving,” Purdy said. “We’re going to enjoy this one. We’re going to take the next couple days to recover, clear our minds, whatnot. When we get to the game plan, we’ll get to it next week.

“I’m enjoying it right now. Obviously it’s going to be a big one on the road. We know that. Everybody knows that. We’re taking our time and going to enjoy this one.”

After practice Monday, the 49ers have a day off on Tuesday before settling into their normal weekly routine. They practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The team is scheduled to travel on Friday afternoon to Philadelphia.

Purdy got away, spending some of his down time at a Half Moon Bay nursery with his fiancé, Jenna Brandt. They shopped for a tree and Christmas accessories, according to her posts on social media.

The 49ers-Eagles matchup pits the teams currently at the top of the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles (10-1) have the best record in the NFL, while the 49ers currently are the No. 2 seed in the NFC with an 8-3 record.

It is a game that has been anticipated since the 49ers went to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game and had virtually no chance of competing after Purdy sustained a torn elbow ligament in the first quarter.

The Eagles went on to a 31-7 victory to advance to the Super Bowl, where they were 38-35 losers to the Kansas City Chiefs.

When the 49ers met Philadelphia in the playoffs last season, there still might have been some questions about Purdy’s ability to succeed at the highest level.

In his first full season as a starter, Purdy leads the NFL with a passer rating of 112.3. His average of 9.4 yards per pass attempt leads the NFL by a full yard over Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud.

