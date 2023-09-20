Purdy ready to learn from mistakes, bounce back in 49ers-Giants

The 49ers still have never lost a game in which quarterback Brock Purdy took the majority of the snaps.

Purdy’s idea of overcoming NFL adversity might be different than just about any other quarterback who has advanced to the highest level of football.

The 23-year-old will play his second NFL game on a Thursday night, and in both cases he is bouncing back from unique, trying situations.

He went out last December in Seattle on a short week while playing with the discomfort of a fractured rib. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as the 49ers clinched the NFC West with a 21-13 victory.

On Thursday, Purdy returns to action after what could be considered his worst complete game. It should be noted, his worst game would be considered a very good day for many quarterbacks.

Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 206 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in a 30-23 victory over Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. The 49ers are 10-0 in games Purdy has played more than half of the offensive snaps.

“As a quarterback you want to play perfect,” Purdy said on Tuesday. “Is that a real thing? Can you play perfect? I don't know.

“You're going to mess up, obviously. But for myself, I hold myself to a standard, this whole offense, this team holds ourselves to a certain standard.”

Brock Purdy is learning from, but not dwelling on, his overthrows against the Rams pic.twitter.com/R5ADvzY2zL — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 19, 2023

There were three plays in which Purdy overthrew open receivers down the field. His failures to hook up on deep passes intended for Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel gave him an area of emphasis as the 49ers prepare to face the New York Giants on Thursday night.

“I have to watch the film, learn from it,” Purdy said, “get out at practice and rep it to build that confidence again that, ‘Hey, we can hit those, those shots and those opportunities.’ ”

Purdy said the key is finding the right balance between looking back without spending too much time on something that’s in the rear-view mirror.

With the success he and the 49ers’ offense have enjoyed with him under quarterback, he said he is confident similar opportunities in the future will result in big plays.

“We've done it in the past and it's something that you learn from but not dwell on and let it affect your game moving forward,” Purdy said. “So that's where I'm at with that, and I'm excited to get going for Thursday.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast