Aiyuk shares cryptic Tomlin post amid Steelers trade interest report

The cryptic social media posts surrounding Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers future continue.

Aiyuk sent out a mysterious post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday morning mentioning Steelers coach Mike Tomlin amid rumors and speculation of Pittsburgh's trade interest in him.

@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think ? 👀 — BA (@THE2ERA) March 19, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Aiyuk and the longtime head coach have drawn comparisons based on their appearance, but the receiver took it a step further Tuesday while teasing -- and confusing -- the NFL world as he patiently waits for updates on a contract extension with San Francisco.

The Steelers have "shown interest" and "looked into Aiyuk" as he enters the final year of his contract, Pittsburgh "93.7 The Fan" radio host Andrew Fillipponi reported Tuesday morning, citing sources. Pittsburgh would take on Aiyuk's $14 million salary this season and would be expected to sign him to a long-term deal if they make a move for the wideout.

And apparently, the Steelers aren't the only team interested in potentially making a move for Aiyuk.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also have shown interest in the Arizona State product, and the 49ers' asking price for their star receiver was the No. 17 overall pick and Jaguars receiver Zay Jones, Jacksonville radio host and Jaguars reporter Mia O'Brien reported Monday.

However, talks between both parties are "fizzling out" as Aiyuk still has one year remaining in his current 49ers contract.

Of course, the 49ers Faithful shouldn't be too concerned just yet, as this type of behavior from players waiting for a big payday isn't unusual. It could all just be part of the game that keeps Aiyuk in the Bay alongside his partner-in-crime Deebo Samuel, who believes his sidekick isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Aiyuk is coming off the best season of his NFL career, tallying 1,342 receiving yards in 2023 while being a key to the 49ers' star-studded offense that fell just short in Super Bowl LVIII.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast