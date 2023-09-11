Brandon Aiyuk's breakout performance earned strong PFF grade in 49ers' win

The 49ers' 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Field was clearly a lopsided game that is reflected in their PFF scores.

The club out-gained the home team more than the final stats show. Before the Steelers' final drive of the first half, they only had one yard to show for their first five offensive drives.

It wasn’t just the defense that dominated. It was a well-rounded performance that showcased quarterback Brock Purdy’s return to the game after successfully rehabbing from surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm.

Rookie kicker Jake Moody helped the special-teams unit shine with three successful field-goal attempts as well as three extra points.

Still, it wasn’t a perfect game. The club amassed 11 penalties for 85 yards, several of which assisted the Steelers in their only touchdown drive of the game. The special-teams unit also allowed an average of 30.3 yards per kickoff return on three attempts.

Here are the highlights of the club’s Week 1 PFF scores:

QB Brock Purdy - 73.2

The quarterback had a solid game outside of his two fumbles (one lost, one recovered). Intermediate throws were Purdy’s sweet spot. He completed nine of his 10 attempts for 142 yards, one touchdown and a 152.1 passer rating on throws 10 to 19 yards downfield.

Purdy was pressured on 15 plays and was sacked three times but otherwise got the ball out quickly when needed.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 92.9

The star wideout’s overall score is second only to Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (93.0) through Sunday night’s games. Aiyuk caught all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdy had a perfect passer rating (158.3) when he targeted Aiyuk on Sunday, and their connection on a back-shoulder pass for a touchdown was an unbelievable feat. The fourth-year receiver managed to get both feet down at the edge of the end zone while being closely covered by Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson, who was on him like a blanket.

Aiyuk was also a key blocker in Christian McCaffrey’s 65-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the second half.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 74.6

McCaffrey carried the ball 22 times for 152 yards, giving him an average of 6.9 yards per carry. The ball carrier also caught three of his five targets for 17 yards. Seven of McCaffrey’s 22 rushes resulted in a first down or a touchdown, as well as one of his receptions.

McCaffrey didn't shy away physicality, either, as 125 of the All-Pro’s 152 rushing yards came after contact.

Offensive line

The scores weren’t as pretty for an offensive line which allowed 15 total pressures of Purdy throughout the game.

LT Trent Williams: 70.7 overall, 72.8 pass blocking grade (two hurries, one penalty)

LG Aaron Banks: 51.3 overall, 49.8 pass blocking grade (no pressures)

C Jake Brendel: 57.4 overall, 44.6 pass blocking grade (one hit, two hurries)

RG Spencer Burford: 28.6 overall, 11.4 pass blocking grade (four hurries)

RT Colton McKivitz: 45.0 overall, 40.6 pass blocking (three sacks, one hit, one hurry)

RB Christian McCaffrey: One hurry

Defensive line

The defensive line was bolstered by the return of its star player to the fold. While Nick Bosa did not record a quarterback sack, his presence allowed other members of the group the opportunity to get after quarterback Kenny Pickett and hold the Steelers to only 41 yards on the ground.

Nick Bosa: 85.5 overall grade - three hurries, one run stop

Clelin Ferrell: 84.5 overall grade - two hits, two run stops

Kevin Givens: 83.8 overall grade - two hurries

Javon Hargrave: 83.7 overall grade - one sack, two hurries, one run stop

Drake Jackson: 82.3 overall grade - three sacks, two hurries, three stops

Arik Armstead: 78.9 overall grade - one hit, four hurries

Pass coverage

CB Charvarius Ward: 81.6 coverage grade - allowed one catch on six targets for 26 yards, one penalty.

S Talanoa Hufanga: 74.2 coverage grade - allowed one catch on one target for -5 yards, one penalty

S Tashaun Gipson: 70.4 coverage grade - not targeted

LB Dre Greenlaw: 69.4 coverage grade - allowed seven catches on 11 targets for 31 yards

CB Samuel Womack: 65.3 coverage grade - not targeted

CB Deommodore Lenoir: 65.2 coverage grade - allowed eight chanced on nine targets for 55 yards, two penalties.

CB Isaiah Oliver: 63.0 coverage grade - allowed three catches on three targets for 25 yards

CB Ambry Thomas: 62.1 coverage score - allowed five catches on six targets for 32 yards

LB Fred Warner: 52.1 coverage grade - allowed six coaches on eight attempts for 68 yards.

P Mitch Wishnowsky - 68.4

Wishnowsky was the third highest-graded punter in Week 1. All three of his punts were inside the 20-yard line, with only two return yards allowed.

Odds and ends

-- Kenny Pickett was under pressure on 23 of his 52 dropbacks (44.2 percent), despite 49ers only blitzing him on 10 of his 52 (19.2 percent) dropbacks.

-- Defensive alignment on 63 total plays: Nickel package (56), base defense (7 plays)

-- First half: Ambry Thomas played outside, Deommodore Lenoir played in the slot

-- Second half: Isaiah Oliver played in the slot

