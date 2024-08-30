Report: 49ers would've traded Aiyuk only if they could find replacement

Brandon Aiyuk's contract-negotiation resolution with the 49ers could have taken a drastically different turn during the prolonged standoff between San Francisco and the All-Pro wide receiver.

The 49ers were willing to trade Aiyuk if they could get a high-end wide receiver to replace him, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Thursday.

Russini's report also states San Francisco offered a third-round draft pick in exchange for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, which the latter declined. Had the Broncos accepted the 49ers' offer, San Francisco reportedly would have traded Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A trade never materialized, and San Francisco reportedly ended up signing Aiyuk to a lucrative four-year, $120 million contract extension on Thursday.

It would have proved difficult for the 49ers to find a suitable replacement at this juncture of the NFL calendar, especially after Aiyuk posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, staking his claim among the league's preeminent receivers.

Instead of worrying about replacing Aiyuk's incredible production both as a receiver and in the run game, San Francisco now can focus on preparing one of its most potent offensive weapons for the 49ers' Week 1 clash with the New York Jets in 10 days.

