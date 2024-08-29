Trending
Breaking News

Aiyuk's reported 49ers contract extension sends fans into frenzy

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

At long last ... it's over.

Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers finally agreed to a four-year contract extension on Thursday, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. The deal is worth $120 million with $76 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources.

After months of negotiations and many twists and turns, including multiple trade packages agreed to, Aiyuk, at long last, stays put and will remain in the Bay Area.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers Faithful, which, understandably, was growing impatient with the current state of negotiations, plus other NFL fans, reacted to the news on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

San Francisco 49ers

Breaking News

Source: Aiyuk, 49ers agree to reported four-year, $120M contract

Breaking News

Report: 49ers would've traded Aiyuk only if they could find replacement

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsBrandon Aiyuk
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us