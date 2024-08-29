Aiyuk's reported 49ers contract extension sends fans into frenzy

At long last ... it's over.

Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers finally agreed to a four-year contract extension on Thursday, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. The deal is worth $120 million with $76 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources.

After months of negotiations and many twists and turns, including multiple trade packages agreed to, Aiyuk, at long last, stays put and will remain in the Bay Area.

The 49ers Faithful, which, understandably, was growing impatient with the current state of negotiations, plus other NFL fans, reacted to the news on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Steelers fans seeing Brandon Aiyuk sign back with the 49ers pic.twitter.com/9qkMxwAdup — Novo (@NovoHeat) August 29, 2024

BRANDON AIYUK A 49ER LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/UbRWoQ75jt — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) August 29, 2024

49ers saw Deebo running druski routes the whole preseason and knew they had to lock in on the Aiyuk extension — parody (@R3TROFLOW) August 29, 2024

Brandon Aiyuk is a genius who just essentialy got to skip work for a month and still got the same contract — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) August 29, 2024

