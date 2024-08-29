Aiyuk's reported 49ers contract extension sends fans into frenzy

At long last ... it's over.
Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers finally agreed to a four-year contract extension on Thursday, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. The deal is worth $120 million with $76 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources.
After months of negotiations and many twists and turns, including multiple trade packages agreed to, Aiyuk, at long last, stays put and will remain in the Bay Area.
The 49ers Faithful, which, understandably, was growing impatient with the current state of negotiations, plus other NFL fans, reacted to the news on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.