Armstead, McCloud sit out of practice ahead of 49ers-Seahawks

SANTA CLARA — Several 49ers sat out of their second consecutive practice on Thursday prior to their rematch with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

One notable change on Thursday’s participation report was Ray-Ray McCloud being listed as not participating after being limited on Wednesday. If the return specialist is unable to suit up on Sunday, the club will likely look to Ronnie Bell for punt returns and Deebo Samuel on kickoffs as they did in their Week 13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arik Armstead, who has been dealing with a foot and knee issue, sat out of his second straight practice and is a “long shot” to play on Sunday Coach Kyle Shanahan said on his weekly appearance on KNBR.

Armstead told NBC Sports Bay Area that the injury is in a similar area, but the opposite foot from his 2022 injury that sidelined the defensive lineman for eight contests. The 30-year-old added the injury is not as severe but refrained from predicting his availability on Sunday offering that he will go with “what they have planned for me.”

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw could see more snaps in Armstead’s absence. The fourth-year lineman racked up two sacks in the club’s Week 13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles — his first since 2020, and has been continuing to improve according to defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

“I think the number one thing is he’s healthy,” Wilks said. “He’s really been consistent these last couple of weeks. I love the way he’s playing with lower pad level and really trying to create a new line of scrimmage, playing on their side of the ball. Everything we do is about penetration and you can see that with him.”

On the other side of the ball, Spencer Burford sat out of a second practice on Thursday dealing with knee soreness in the opposite knee that kept him from playing in the club’s Thanksgiving night win in Seattle. If the second-year lineman is unable to play on Sunday the club will call upon Jon Feliciano to step in.

Tight end Ross Dwelley (high ankle sprain) and cornerback Darrell Luter (hamstring) are both not expected to play on Sunday.

Here is the full practice report for Thursday Week 14:

Did not participate

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

G Spencer Burford (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

CB Darrell Luter (hamstring)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

Seattle practice report 12/7

Did not participate

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)

CB Tre Brown (heel)

WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs)

Limited participation

S Jamal Adams (knee)

G Anthony Bradford (knee)

RB Zach Charbonnet (knee)

T Abraham Lucas (knee)

QB Geno Smith (groin)

RB Kenneth Walker (oblique)

DT Leonard Williams (ankle)

Full participation

WR Jake Bobo (knee, shoulder)

C Evan Brown (thumb)

WR Dareke Young (abdomen)

