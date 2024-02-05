Chiefs' Reid looks forward to facing Shanahan's ‘great offensive mind'

The 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs rivalry will be at an all-time high come Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, as there’s an extra fire burning due to their previous Super Bowl matchup in 2020.

But that doesn’t mean San Franciso and Kansas City can’t respect each other.

When talking to reporters during Opening Night on Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid respectfully highlighted what excites him about facing 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

“He’s a great football coach," Reid told reporters. “Great guy, great football coach. His dad [Mike] was a great football coach, likewise, so he grew up around it. He's got a heck of a feel for the game, both sides of the ball, special teams. There's a reason why [the 49ers are] here and he's a big part of that.

"Listen, he's a great offensive mind. But he also is a great head coach. So he does -- he knows everything.”

"We're going to have to play a phenomenal game to deal with him."



Reid has coached against both Shanahan and his father Mike, meaning the Chiefs coach is familiar with the family's intelligence on the gridiron.

Since the 44-year-old Shanahan became San Francisco’s coach in 2017, Reid is an impressive 3-0 when coaching against him.

The 11th-year Kansas City coach anticipates a high-level duel between two of the NFL’s best.

“That's the part that I enjoy, you know, that [San Francisco] is a well-coached football team," Reid emphasized. “So, we're going to have to play a phenomenal game to deal with them. And I'm sure you feel the same way. And that's what this is all about. So, I look forward to that challenge.

"I think our team does because in this business it's competition, and this is the ultimate competition right here and you love that part.”

Reid’s good sportsmanship is just one of many recent examples exchanged between the two storied franchises, as the 49ers and Chiefs share the utmost respect for each other.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday.

