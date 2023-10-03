Rodgers has ‘nothing but praise' for 49ers QB Purdy

You can add four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the ever-growing list of people who admire the work that Brock Purdy has done since becoming the 49ers starting quarterback.

On a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers shared he has been impressed with what he's seen so far from Purdy.

"I'm a fan, for sure," Rodgers said. "I think he's done some great things."

"I'm a big fan of Brock Purdy and he's doing great things.. He's a pretty damn good player and he's making high level throws" ~ @AaronRodgers12

Rodgers also addressed the attempts to downplay Purdy's success because of the scheme he plays in and the weapons at his disposal.

"I think people always have to add some kind of caveat," Rodgers said. "Like Kyle [Shanahan] is such a great play-caller, and he's got CMC [Christian McCaffrey], and Deebo [Samuel], and [George] Kittle and all these guys. At some point, I think some of that's going to die down. They're going to realize Brock is a pretty damn good player. It's hard to play in this league."

Rodgers reiterated that despite Purdy's surroundings being conducive to successful quarterback play, he still deserves recognition for his role while piloting the 49ers' explosive offense.

"Brock has done some great things," Rodgers said. "At some point, people are going to be like, 'okay well, maybe it's not just that Kyle is a great play caller and he's got these weapons'. You still got a guy who's gotta pull the trigger every single time and make decisions. I watched a game a couple weeks ago, and I thought he made three or four really high-level throws. Back shoulder throws, tight window throws, and then a couple of look-offs. So I have nothing but praise for Brock and the way he's played."

Purdy is coming off a historic performance in Week 4, and leads the league in QBR through four weeks of the season.

The 49ers average 32.6 points per game in Purdy's nine career regular-season starts while becoming the first team in franchise history to open a season with four consecutive games of at least 30 points.

