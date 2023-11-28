A.J. Brown encourages Philly fans to troll Deebo ahead of 49ers-Eagles

There has been plenty of chatter between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles leading up to their highly anticipated Week 13 clash at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday, but Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown are having some fun with it.

The two star wide receivers are good friends, and what exactly are good friends for if not to poke fun at each other?

Brown saw a perfect opportunity and took it Monday, calling upon Eagles fans to troll Samuel this week as the two NFC powerhouses prepare to face off.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eagles fans likely have plenty to say to Samuel, who was vocal about his thoughts earlier this year in the aftermath of San Francisco's loss to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.

Samuel made it clear he believes the 49ers would have won the title game had quarterback Brock Purdy not been injured on their first offensive series, and on Monday, Samuel stood firm on his claim that Eagles cornerback James Bradberry is "trash."

But it's all love between Brown and Samuel, who entered the 2019 NFL Draft together as electric wideouts who became fast friends. They didn't speak much last season in the week leading up to the NFC Championship Game, but it's clear they don't mind a little bit of banter before their upcoming regular-season tilt.

Samuel and the rest of the 49ers will look to prove themselves and gain ground in the NFC standings -- led by a fully healthy Purdy -- in Philadelphia on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast