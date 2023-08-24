49ers vs. Chargers live stream: How to watch NFL preseason game on TV, online

The 49ers wrap up their 2023 NFL preseason slate against the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 p.m. PT on Friday night at Levi's Stadium.

While the 49ers have named quarterback Sam Darnold as Brock Purdy's backup, Trey Lance is expected to play in the preseason finale.

Once the 49ers get through the Chargers game, they will turn their attention to the 2023 regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 10th at Acrisure Stadium.

Here's how to watch the 49ers-Chargers game:

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. PT

Where: Levi's Stadium

TV: CBS and NFL Network

Online: NFL+

