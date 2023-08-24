Trending
Trey Lance

49ers vs. Chargers live stream: How to watch NFL preseason game on TV, online

By Ali Thanawalla

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers wrap up their 2023 NFL preseason slate against the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 p.m. PT on Friday night at Levi's Stadium.

While the 49ers have named quarterback Sam Darnold as Brock Purdy's backup, Trey Lance is expected to play in the preseason finale.

Once the 49ers get through the Chargers game, they will turn their attention to the 2023 regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 10th at Acrisure Stadium.

RELATED: 49ers' 53-man roster projection before preseason finale

Here's how to watch the 49ers-Chargers game:

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. PT
Where: Levi's Stadium
TV: CBS and NFL Network
Online: NFL+

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance 11 hours ago

What's next for Trey Lance? Maiocco examines 49ers QB's options

Trey Lance 9 hours ago

John Lynch addresses Trey Lance's 49ers future after QB news

This article tagged under:

Trey LanceSam Darnold
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us