Why 40-yard dash record holder Worthy believes he would be 49ers fit

After making waves at the NFL Scouting Combine with his head-turning speed, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy made his case for a role in the 49ers’ offense.

In speaking to the media during the combine, Worthy was asked how he would fit in with 49ers wide receivers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Ayiuk, and Jauan Jennings in one of the league's most exciting offenses, with the draft prospect explaining that he has a similar mentality and approach to the position.

Xavier Worthy said he’d fit right in with #49ers Deebo Samuel & Brandon Aiyuk



Worthy just tied the NFL Combine record with a 4.22 40 yard dash 🤯 pic.twitter.com/I5LYtDhNLf — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) March 2, 2024

“Right, I feel like all of them kind of play with an attitude, like they have something to prove, and I feel like I fit in that also," Worthy told reporters. "Just the way that I play and bringing the speed element I think it would fit right in,” Worthy said.

The former Texas Longhorns receiver has blown away expectations at the combine this year, setting an all-time record 4.21-second 40-yard dash. Worthy has been rated as a late-first-round or early-second-round pick, meaning it would be within the realm of possibility for San Francisco to select him with the 31st overall pick.

That move seems unlikely as the 49ers have been focused on offensive line prospects at the combine to help bolster the protection for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Still, the idea of pairing a speedster like Worthy with the impressive stable of playmakers currently on the 49ers might be too hard to pass up, especially if the contract situation with Ayiuk continues to drag on.

Worthy, a Fresno, CA native, had a breakout season for Texas in 2023, totaling 1,014 receiving yards and five touchdowns as the Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

