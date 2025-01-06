Where 49ers will pick in 2025 NFL Draft after season-ending loss

With the 49ers' disappointing 2024 season now officially over, San Francisco can shift its focus toward the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 49ers now are locked into the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 draft after suffering a 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

San Francisco last held the No. 11 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, selecting offensive tackle Anthony Davis out of Rutgers. Davis would go on to start 79 games for the 49ers, including eight playoff appearances, across six seasons.

During coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch's tenures with the 49ers, San Francisco has made a top-20 selection five times. Here is who the 49ers have taken with those picks.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall, 2017)

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall, 2018)

Defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall, 2019)

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 overall, 2020)

Quarterback Trey Lance (No. 3 overall, 2021)

Here is where the 2025 NFL Draft order stands after Sunday afternoon's games:

1. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

2. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

3. New York Giants (3-14)

4. New England Patriots (4-13)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

7. New York Jets (5-12)

8. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

9. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

10. Chicago Bears (5-12)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

13. Miami Dolphins (8-9)

14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

17. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

18. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

19. Houston Texans (10-7)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

21. Denver Broncos (10-7)

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

23. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

24. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

26. Washington Commanders (12-5)

27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

29. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

30. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

30. Detroit Lions (14-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)