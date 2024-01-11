Patriots fans and NFL world react to Bill Belichick's departure after 24 seasons

After 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles, the Bill Belichick era in New England has come to a close.
Belichick and the Patriots will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on Thursday to confirm the head coach's departure.
NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported in December that the Patriots had already made a decision on Belichick's future and reported on Tuesday that the decision remained on track after the team finished the regular season with a 4-13 record, the worst of Belichick's tenure. Still, that didn't stop people in New England and beyond from sharing their gratitude for the greatest coach in NFL history.
From appreciation and praise to a few parting shots, here is how the football world reacted to the Belichick bombshell Thursday morning.