NFL fines Panthers owner for ‘unacceptable conduct' at Jaguars game

The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for "unacceptable conduct" at Sunday's game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, the league announced on Tuesday.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the NFL said in a statement.

A video posted on social media appeared to show Tepper throwing the contents of a drink into the Jacksonville crowd from inside a suite at EverBank Stadium. The incident happened late in Carolina's 26-0 road loss.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper said in a statement. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the league's discipline for my behavior."

Tepper, 66, purchased the Panthers for $2.75 billion in 2018. But the franchise has yet to have a winning season since he's taken over, going 31-67 with zero playoff appearances and four head coaches being fired.

Frank Reich was let go following a 1-10 start to this season, marking the second straight year Carolina made an in-season head coaching change. The 2-14 Panthers have already clinched the NFL's worst record, but they won't receive the No. 1 overall pick after trading up to the top spot for quarterback Bryce Young in 2023.

