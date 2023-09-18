NFL world shows support for Browns' Nick Chubb after serious knee injury

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb appeared to suffer a serious leg injury vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

During the team's AFC North matchup on prime time, Chubb went down with the injury early in the second quarter with the Browns in the red zone.

Chubb's teammates attempted to pull him up to the ground, but the 27-year-old visibly shook his head to stay down. He would eventually be carted off the field.

Nick Chubb was carted off the field after going down with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/1jV74DON6J — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2023

ESPN did not show a close-up replay due to the nature of the injury.

The Browns shortly after ruled out Chubb for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Chubb was in the middle of a solid display, too, rushing for 64 yards on 10 carries, including a 20-yarder. Last week, he collected 106 ground yards on 18 carries against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But now Browns and NFL fans are fearing the worst for Chubb's season. Here's how social media reacted to the situation:

DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2023

Prayers for Nick Chubb🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 19, 2023

Prayers up For Nick Chubb, that was hard to see Damm. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) September 19, 2023

Prayers for Nick Chubb, never want to see that. 🙏🏽 — Kyler Murray (@K1) September 19, 2023

Praying for Nick Chubb — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) September 19, 2023

Prayers up for Chubb 🙏🏼 — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) September 19, 2023