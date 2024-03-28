Jets owner Woody Johnson refutes ‘absolutely false' report he and Robert Saleh had dispute

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson emphatically refuted a report that he and coach Robert Saleh had a “very heated conversation” during the NFL meetings earlier this week.

NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe said Tuesday during the “Around the NFL” podcast that a “very reliable source” told her Johnson and Saleh had a dispute Sunday night while the two were at a party in Orlando, Florida. Wolfe added she heard the conversation got “a little awkward.”

Johnson shot down the report Thursday on the social media platform X, saying: “All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the league meeting is absolutely false. It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard.”

NFL Network is owned by the NFL and is part of NFL Media, which includes the TV network, NFL Films, NFL.com, NFL Now, NFL RedZone and NFL Mobile.

Wolfe apologized in a statement posted on X on Thursday for the “unnecessary distraction” her comments caused, adding she didn't intend to break news with them.

“Regarding my comments surrounding the Jets on the @AroundTheNFL podcast: no, I was not at the Annual Meeting and yes, I was told of the exchange between head coach Robert Saleh & Woody Johnson by someone in attendance," Wolfe said in her post. "Others on-site Sunday night have since reached out and described the interaction differently. My intent wasn’t to break news, I leave that to the insiders.

"My sincerest apologies to the Jets organization for the unnecessary distraction during such a crucial part of their offseason.”

Saleh, entering his fourth year with New York, and the Jets are coming off a 7-10 season during which quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four plays into his debut.

New York has the longest active playoff drought among the four major North American sports leagues at 13 consecutive seasons. Johnson told reporters at NFL Honors in Las Vegas last month he expects the team — including Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas — to show major improvements this season.

“I think they all got the message,” Johnson said then. "This is it. This is the time to go. We’ve got to produce this year.”

Saleh spoke to reporters Monday at the NFL meetings, saying Johnson's message has helped the Jets progress during the offseason and will continue to do so during the regular season.

“His words are always welcome,” Saleh said. "He’s the owner of the football team, and his frustrations are shared with everyone.”