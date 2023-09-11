Jets fans react to Aaron Rodgers' early exit in debut vs. Bills

New York Jets fans didn't even get to watch Aaron Rodgers for more than five minutes.
After the Jets defense got a stop on Josh Allen and Co. to gain possession, Rodgers went down with an injury on the ensuing possession and needed to be helped off the field with 11 minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Jets ruled him out with an ankle injury.
Rodgers' injury prompted Zach Wilson's entry to the field. Naturally, Jets fans had plenty to say after the unfortunate turn of events. Here are some of the top reactions:
NFL
Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes quickly shared his thoughts on Rodgers' injury.
Peyton Manning, another former NFL MVP, reacted in real time on ESPN2's broadcast.
NFL fans also had to chime in with a collection of GIFs, screenshots and memes.