How to watch Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football

Life without Aaron Rodgers has been rough for the Jets.

And things could get even worse this week.

After consecutive ugly losses, New York (1-2) hosts the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

The Chiefs are fresh off a rout of struggling team in Week 3. With Taylor Swift in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City rolled past the winless Chicago Bears 41-10.

Will Zach Wilson and Co. suffer a similar fate on Sunday night? (And will Swift be in East Rutherford, N.J., to cheer on Travis Kelce again?)

Here's how to watch the Chiefs-Jets showdown.

When is the Chiefs vs. Jets Week 4 game?

Kansas City and New York will square off on Sunday, Oct. 1.

What time does the Chiefs vs. Jets Week 4 game start?

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Chiefs vs. Jets Week 4 game on?

The Chiefs-Jets game will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth preview the contest.

How to stream the Chiefs vs. Jets Week 4 game live

The game will be available to stream on Peacock and NBC.com.