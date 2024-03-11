Former Cowboys RB Tony Pollard agrees to 3-year deal with Titans: Report

Tony Pollard is leaving the Dallas Cowboys to fill some big shoes in Tennessee.

The running back has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Titans, KPRC's Aaron Wilson and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Compensation update: Titans are giving former Cowboys running back a three-year, $24 millon deal, per source. https://t.co/F7wP27pOF9 pic.twitter.com/Tc9c3eht4j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Pollard has been with the Cowboys since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He spent his first four NFL seasons as Ezekiel Elliott's backup in Dallas. He broke out for a Pro Bowl season in 2022, rushing for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns while adding another three receiving touchdowns.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pollard last offseason and made him their RB1, as Elliott departed in free agency and went on to sign with the New England Patriots. Despite a greater workload, Pollard failed to match his 2022 success in 2023, rushing for two fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns while getting 59 more carries.

Dallas opted not to use the franchise tag on Pollard again this offseason, allowing him to test the open market. He will now take the place of Derrick Henry, a four-time Pro Bowler who is also hitting free agency after spending his first eight NFL seasons in Tennessee, and join Tyjae Spears in the Titans' backfield.

With Pollard's departure, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner are the only running backs under contract as of Monday afternoon.