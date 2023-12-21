2023 NFL Christmas Games: Teams, schedule, how to watch

It’s about to be a merry jam-packed weekend of Christmas football action.

Sixteen Week 16 NFL games are set to kick off on Thursday and run through Monday, Christmas Day — with one of the showdowns setting league history.

Saturday’s AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, available exclusively on Peacock, will have a commercial-less fourth quarter — a league first.

The action will all begin on Thursday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) host the New Orleans Saints (7-7) to begin the joyous holiday season of football.

Here is the full Week 16 schedule:

What NFL Games are on Christmas Eve?

There are 10 NFL games slated for Christmas Eve:

Colts vs. Falcons

Packers vs. Panthers

Browns vs. Texans

Lions vs. Vikings

Commanders vs. Jets

Seahawks vs. Titans

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

Cardinals vs. Bears

Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Patriots vs. Broncos

What NFL teams are playing Christmas Day 2023?

Christmas Day will feature a tripleheader:

How to stream NFL games on Peacock:

