Official Rules

April 24, 2024 – April 26, 2024

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in the NBC Sports Bay Area geographic viewing area in California and do not physically reside within seventy-five (75) miles of Sacramento, California (unless residing closer to San Francisco, CA than Sacramento, CA) or within seventy-five (75) miles of Los Angeles, California (collectively, “NBC Sports Bay Area Geographic Viewing Area”), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of April 24, 2024. The Thank You Dub Nation 2023-24 Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on April 24, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. Pacific Time (“PT”) and continue through April 26, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. PT (“Sweepstakes Period”).

To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, use your personal Instagram account to visit the NBC Sports Bay Area & CA Instagram account located at https://www.instagram.com/nbcsauthentic/ (the “Website”) and click the “follow” button to follow @nbcsauthentic. After you follow @nbcsauthentic, you will be required to “like” the Sweepstakes announcement post that will be posted on the Website on April 24, 2024 at or about 12:00 P.M. PT (the “Post”) and tag one (1) friend in the comments section of the Post (the “Entry”). The Entry must be submitted via a “comment” on the Post. An Instagram account is required to enter the Sweepstakes. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to https://www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account. If your Instagram account is set to the “Posts are Private” setting, your Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. You must follow @nbcsauthentic throughout the Sweepstakes Period and for at least fifteen (15) days thereafter (for potential notification purposes) to participate in the Sweepstakes and be eligible to win. You may unfollow @nbcsauthentic after the fifteen (15) day notification period.

If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities. All Entries become the property of Sponsors (defined below) and will not be acknowledged. Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Comcast SportsNet California, LLC d/b/a NBC Sports Bay Area and NBCUniversal Media, LLC (collectively, “Sponsors”) will randomly select one (1) winner (“Winner”) from among all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors will award one (1) prize (“Prize”) to the Winner. Prize will consist of one (1) basketball signed by members of the Golden State Warriors basketball team (exact members to be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Prize will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors. Winner must respond within two (2) days of Prize notification from Sponsors. Sponsors’ decisions, including, but not limited to, selection of Winner and substitution of Prize, cannot be appealed. Estimated retail value of Prize is forty-five and 95/100 dollars ($45.95). Actual retail value may vary. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to indemnify, and release and hold harmless, Sponsors, NBA Entities (defined below), Instagram, and their affiliated companies, from any liability that may occur from participation in the Sweepstakes and/or use of Prize. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Instagram.

Entrants irrevocably waive all claims against the National Basketball Association, its member teams, the Golden State Warriors, LLC, GSW Sports LLC, NBA Properties, Inc., Bon Appetit Management Company, Levy Premium Foodservice Limited Partnership, GSW Arena LLC, and/or each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, owners, officers, directors, agents, representatives, employees and advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, the “NBA Entities”) and agree that the NBA Entities will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded. The NBA Entities have not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way.