Steph Curry's BottleRock Napa Valley appearance with Bradley Cooper draws large crowd

When you think Steph Curry, you may think Splash Brothers.

On Saturday, he was part of a different trio at day two of BottleRock Napa Valley.

The Golden State Warriors star made an appearance at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage with actor Bradley Cooper and award-winning chef José Andrés. According to The San Francisco Chronicle, they drew the largest crowd to that stage in BottleRock history.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On social media, fans said their set featured three-point contests with chips, Philly Cheesesteaks and even some impromptu singing.

Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, posted video on her Instagram story showing the trio singing “Shallow,” the song Cooper performed as a duet with singer Lady Gaga in their hit movie “A Star is Born.”

Saturday’s performances wrapped up with a performance by Pearl Jam.

The three-day festival concludes Sunday. Ed Sheeran is the headlining act.