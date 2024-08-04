Trending
Stanford's Torri Huske and Regan Smith win gold, set swim world record for in women's 4x100m medley relay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stanford's Torri Huske along with teammates Regan Smith, Lilly King and Gretchen Walsh won gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay and set a new world record on Sunday. Team USA finished 3.48 seconds ahead of Australia.

Huske hauled in 5 medals in total during these Paris Olympics: three gold and two silver.

