Trending
NASCAR

NASCAR in Las Vegas preview: Entry list, watch info, TV schedule, drivers to watch

The third race of the 2024 season will take place this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Logan Reardon

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a pair of wild-card races to open the season, NASCAR is rolling the dice in Sin City.

Last week, Daniel Suárez won at Atlanta in a three-wide photo finish. Before that, William Byron claimed the Daytona 500 by narrowly holding off his teammate.

What’s in store for Las Vegas? It could be a return to normalcy.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be the first non-drafting track of the season, where drivers rely less on others and are forced to wheel their own cars to the best of their abilities. The results in Nevada will likely be more indicative of the rest of the season than what we saw in Daytona and Atlanta – each of the Championship 4 drivers last year won at a 1.5-mile track comparable to LVMS.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas:

NASCAR at Las Vegas entry list

Thirty-seven drivers will race in Las Vegas – the 34 full-timers, plus three others.

News

Rugby 8 hours ago

How to watch 2024 Los Angeles Sevens rugby tournament

NFL Draft 14 hours ago

Potential 49ers NFL Draft target wows with historic 10-yard split

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort this season. Elsewhere, veteran J.J. Yeley is teaming up with NY Racing to race the No. 44 for the first time this year. Then there’s 22-year-old Derek Kraus, who will make his Cup debut in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

Here’s the full entry list for Las Vegas:

Car numberDriver nameTeam nameSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingKubota
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeDiscount Tire
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingBetMGM
4Josh BerryStewart-Haas RacingMobil 1
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingSolomon Plumbing
7Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsUSANA
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingBetMGM
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsLLumar
10Noah GragsonStewart-Haas RacingFanttik
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingSport Clips
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeMenards/Pennzoil
14Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingMahindra Tractors
15Kaz GralaRick Ware RacingN29 Capital Partners
16Derek KrausKaulig RacingWestern States Flooring
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFastenal
19Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingReser's Fine Foods
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingInterstate Batteries
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft/Quick Lane
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskePennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingColumbia Sportswear
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsZ by HP
31Daniel HemricKaulig RacingSouth Point Hotel & Casino
34Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsLove's RV Stops
38Todd GillilandFront Row Motorsportsgener8tor
41Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingHaas Tooling
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubAlbertson's
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubDollar Tree
44J.J. YeleyNY RacingUrban Youth Racing School
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingMonster Energy
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingSmith's/Tree Top
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly Financial
51Justin HaleyRick Ware RacingOhanafy
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingHe Gets Us
71Zane SmithSpire MotorsportsFocused Health
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsPremier Security
99Daniel SuárezTrackhouse RacingFreeway Insurance

When is the NASCAR race this weekend at Las Vegas?

The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas is set for Sunday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 37-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two groups will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest cars on single-lap speed in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order, with positions 11 through 37 are set based on first round times.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at Las Vegas

Saturday, March 2 (FS1 and streaming online)

Sunday, March 3 (FOX, FS1 and streaming online)

NASCAR Las Vegas past winners, race history

There are eight former Las Vegas winners who will race on Sunday, including defending spring LVMS winner William Byron. Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at LVMS, taking home the checkered flag in last October’s playoff race.

While both of those drivers have had success in Sin City, several former champions have dominated in the desert. Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano each have three Vegas wins apiece, while Martin Truex Jr. joins Larson as a two-time winner.

The other Las Vegas past winners include Kyle Busch (2009), Denny Hamlin (2021) and Alex Bowman (2022).

NASCAR at Las Vegas betting odds, favorites

As you could see from the past winners, it takes an elite driver to win at Las Vegas. Six of the eight active winners are former champions, and the two non-champions are perennial contenders (Byron and Hamlin).

When looking at the spring Las Vegas race, though, two organizations have typically commendeered victory lane: Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports.

A Penske or Hendrick driver has won the last five spring races and six of the last eight. Hendrick is on a run of three straight with three different drivers (Larson ‘21, Bowman ‘22, Byron ‘23), while Logano won the two years before them.

The active drivers with the best career average finish at LVMS include Larson (9.9 in 15 starts), Truex (10.0 in 24 starts), Logano (10.0 in 21 starts) and Busch (10.6 in 25 starts). For non-winners, Ryan Blaney (12.0 in 15 starts), Tyler Reddick (15.0 in eight starts) and Austin Dillon (15.9 in 17 starts) lead the way.

Here’s a look at some of the odds to win at Las Vegas before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

  • Kyle Larson, +400
  • William Byron, +850
  • Denny Hamlin, +900
  • Ryan Blaney, +1000
  • Christopher Bell, +1000
  • Kyle Busch, +1100
  • Martin Truex Jr., +1100
  • Tyler Reddick, +1100
  • Chase Elliott, +1300
  • Ross Chastain, +1300
  • Joey Logano, +1400
  • Brad Keselowski, +1600
  • Alex Bowman, +1900
  • Bubba Wallace, +2000
  • Chris Buescher, +2500
  • Ty Gibbs, +2500
  • Erik Jones, +5000
  • Daniel Suárez, +5500

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Get to know NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

This article tagged under:

NASCAR
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us