Exclusive: 49ers owner Jed York talks about the pressure to win a Super Bowl

Fifteen years after becoming the face of his family’s franchise, 49ers owner and CEO Jed York is in Las Vegas, glowing in the Super Bowl spotlight.

The son of Denise and John and the nephew of Edward DeBartolo Jr., York has had his struggles navigating the NFL ownership.

York, 42, took over the 49ers in his late 20's. He learned on the fly and now, has found his comfort zone.

In an interview with NBC Bay Area on Wednesday, York was reflective, aware of his management style and his team’s last two Super Bowls.

“I felt more pressure the first two. I know what it’s like to lose a Super Bowl. I’m still alive. It didn’t kill me. I think that’s the altitude I feel I’m taking,” he said. "We don't need to look outside of our locker room to ask people what is like to be here."

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spent time with York as they talk about his ownership style, his relationship with the city of Santa Clara and why Sunday will be a family gathering for him.

