‘Here for you guys.' Bills' Damar Hamlin sends support after Bronny James' cardiac arrest

The Bills' Damar Hamlin and other sports figures offered support Tuesday after learning of a frightening health emergency for Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James.

James suffered cardiac arrest Monday during basketball practice at USC's Galen Center. The former Sierra Canyon High School standout, who will be a freshman at USC this fall, collapsed on the court before being treated by the school's medical staff and taken to the hospital.

In a statement, the James family said his condition was stable.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," the family said in the statement. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023

The medical emergency drew reaction and words of support from sports figures, including the Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin. The NFL safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati. An immediate response from the Bills' training staff helped save his life.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

The 25-year-old Hamlin was cleared to return to football in mid-April. He practiced for the first time since the terrifying on-field emergency in early June.

James, a McDonald's All-American after his senior season, is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard. He was the No. 20 ranked player in his recruiting class, according to ESPN. He had offers from Kentucky, Ohio State, Michigan, Memphis and Oregon before committing to USC in May.

Below, reaction from others in the world of sports.

Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 25, 2023

Good Lord. Just heard about Bronny. Hearing he’s okay. Thank God! Prayers up to @KingJames and the entire family. #🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 25, 2023

Sending our support and prayers to Bronny James and the entire James family following Bronny's cardiac arrest.



You are all in our thoughts. https://t.co/4OQ6thpf61 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 25, 2023