LeBron James has changed teams in free agency three times throughout his legendary career. And that number could go up four this summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar headlines the potential class of NBA free agents in 2024. James, who will be entering his age-40 season, has a $54.1 million player option he needs to make a decision on.

James isn't the only Los Angeles basketball star with an uncertain future, either. Clippers forward Paul George holds a $44.1 million player option for next season, while Clippers guard James Harden is in the final year of his deal.

Along with Harden, the other top unrestricted free agents include Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey leads the group of restricted free agents.

So, which other players could hit the open market? And when will the free-agent frenzy begin? Here's what to know about 2024 free agency:

Who are the best upcoming NBA free agents?

Here's a full look at the best guards, forwards and centers who could hit the open market (players listed in alphabetical order by last name):

Guards

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans ($1.7M team option)

Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks

Patrick Beverley, Milwaukee Bucks

Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors ($22.5M team option)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets ($15.1M player option)

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Spencer Dinwiddie, Los Angeles Lakers

Kris Dunn, Utah Jazz

Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic

Eric Gordon, Phoenix Suns ($3.3M player option)

James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics ($1.9M team option)

Buddy Hield, Philadelphia 76ers

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz

Reggie Jackson, Denver Nuggets ($5.1M player option)

Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder ($2M team option)

Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies ($14M team option)

Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia 76ers

Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (restricted)

De'Anthony Melton, Philadelphia 76ers

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Monte Morris, Minnesota Timberwolves

Cam Payne, Philadelphia 76ers

Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors ($8.7M player option)

Josh Richardson, Miami Heat ($3M player option)

D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers ($18M player option)

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors (restricted)

Lonnie Walker IV, Brooklyn Nets

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers ($3.9M player option)

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder ($1.6M team option)

Delon Wright, Miami Heat

Forwards

Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks ($18M player option)

Nicolas Batum, Philadelphia 76ers

Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks (restricted)

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Robert Covington, Philadelphia 76ers

Torrey Craig, Chicago Bulls ($2.7M player option)

Jae Crowder, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers ($44.1M player option)

Jeff Green, Houston Rockets ($8M team option)

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

Haywood Highsmith, Miami Heat (restricted)

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers ($54.1M player option)

Derrick Jones Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Love, Miami Heat ($3.9M player option)

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat ($6.8M player option)

Marcus Morris Sr., Cleveland Cavaliers

Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns ($2.9M player option)

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers (restricted)

Royce O'Neale, Phoenix Suns

Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

Taurean Prince, Los Angeles Lakers

Dario Saric, Golden State Warriors

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers (restricted)

P.J. Tucker, Los Angeles Clippers ($11M player option)

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls (restricted)

Centers

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls

Drew Eubanks, Phoenix Suns ($2.5M player option)

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks

Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers ($2.4M player option)

Mason Plumlee, Los Angeles Clippers

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers ($5M player option)

Xavier Tillman, Boston Celtics

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans

Mo Wagner, Orlando Magic ($8M team option)

Christian Wood, Los Angeles Lakers ($2.9M player option)

When does NBA free agency start in 2024?

Teams will be allowed to negotiate with their own pending free agents starting the day after the NBA Finals conclude. For reference, the Finals can end as early as June 14 and as late as June 23.

On June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, teams can start negotiating with all other free agents. Deals can't be signed until 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6.

What is the NBA salary cap for the 2024-25 season?

The reported salary cap for next season is an estimated $141 million, which would mark roughly a $5 million increase from 2023-24.

Which NBA teams have the most cap space in 2024 free agency?

According to Spotrac's practical cap space projections, there are seven teams set up to be under the cap, including three that reached the 2023 playoffs:

1. Detroit Pistons: $60.1 million

2. Philadelphia 76ers: $55.5 million

3. Utah Jazz: $37.5 million

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: $35.3 million

5. San Antonio Spurs: $27.3 million

6. Orlando Magic: $19.1 million

7. Charlotte Hornets: $2.6 million

