Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns suffers torn meniscus: Reports

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves has a torn meniscus in his left knee, The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowkski reported Thursday morning.

The Timberwolves ruled Towns out for Thursday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, but his injury timeline beyond that is unclear.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick has helped lead the Timberwolves to the top of the Western Conference in 2023-24. He made his fourth career All-Star team this season, averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

Minnesota has a 43-19 record and is tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder atop the West standings. With 20 games to go, the Timberwolves will look to fend off the Thunder, defending champion Denver Nuggets (42-20) and Los Angeles Clippers (40-21) in the battle for the conference's No. 1 seed.

The team will kick off its six-game road trip Thursday night in Indiana.