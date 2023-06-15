Nikola Jokic was the unanimous MVP of the 2023 NBA Finals. But if they were to give out an MVP award for the championship parade, Michael Malone would be the runaway winner.

The Nuggets coach had himself a day at Thursday's championship parade in Denver, though he might not be able to remember it come Friday.

Malone arrived at the parade wearing a hilarious shirt that played off his "put that in your pipe and smoke it" line from Denver's conference finals matchup against the Lakers.

Mike Malone's shirt at the Nuggets championship parade 😅



Bringing back his quote from the Lakers series 👀



(via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/6jfULdMygD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2023

The 51-year-old had himself a few throughout the event, from chugging drinks on the bus to taking shots with players on the stage.

Lmao Michael Malone chugs on a beer, then tosses it into the Nuggets crowd 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ht2eoZuaaj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Malone is having a day 😭😭pic.twitter.com/q1wDUzPCIV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2023

Malone also chugged a White Claw he caught from a fan and returned the favor by passing our beers to the crowd.

I thought I had the video of Michael Malone catching this White Claw. It was a miraculous 3-finger snag. But, when challenged to chug, he gave the crowd what they wanted!

⁦@KOAColorado⁩ #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals #NuggetsParade pic.twitter.com/MQiFu0YIr1 — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) June 15, 2023

He even sprayed some champagne on fans.

Michael Malone is ruthless 😆🍾 pic.twitter.com/K1QjLwuoJy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 15, 2023

There were some great Malone moments from behind the microphone as well. First, he got emotional during an interview with Altitude Sports as he described how the championship triumph had finally hit him.

Michael Malone gets emotional during Nuggets parade "It's hitting me right now" pic.twitter.com/C5SD1aywSJ — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 15, 2023

He then went from emotional to impassioned as he looked ahead to defending the championship crown. Malone declared to Altitude Sports: "We’re not done yet. We’re some greedy b*******, baby. We’re some greedy b*******. We’re getting another one.”

He later made another declaration, this time telling the parade-goers that sixth man Bruce Brown, who could hit free agency in a couple of weeks, would be part of the Nuggets' repeat bid next season.

"Is [Bruce Brown] going anywhere? Hell no. Hell no," Malone exclaimed. "We're running this s*** back. We're running this s*** back. Hell yeah. C'mon, get loud. Get loud."

Simply a championship parade performance for the ages.