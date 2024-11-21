Report: DeRozan intends to return Friday for Kings vs. Clippers

The Kings should receive a major boost to their starting lineup this week.

Sacramento's star guard, DeMar DeRozan, intends to return to the floor for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Thursday, citing sources.

Sources: Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan (back) intends to make his return on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing last three games. pic.twitter.com/IFgdCDIG0K — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 21, 2024

DeRozan has missed the Kings' previous three games after suffering a lower back injury in Sacramento's win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 13.

The veteran guard spoke to reporters on Thursday at Kings practice, where he provided an update on how he feels heading into Friday's game and why his absence was frustrating.

"I feel good, the last couple days have been good ... It's frustrating, because I always set a goal out every year to play 82 [games]," DeRozan said. "That's always been a goal of mine, so just missing a game period sucks, it's frustrating more than anything. Especially the games that I felt like we would have won if I played. Just siting back watching that, not being able to do something about it is definitely frustrating."

In his first season with Sacramento, DeRozan is averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 52.6-percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range in 12 games this season.

With DeRozan likely back in the fold, the Kings (8-7), who also have dealt with injuries to center Domantas Sabonis and guard Malik Monk, are starting to get healthier after an underwhelming start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

