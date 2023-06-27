Report: Kings expect to re-sign Lyles in free agency

Trey Lyles is one of six Kings slated to hit NBA free agency once the negotiating period opens Friday, and the forward has made it crystal clear he'd love to remain in Sacramento.

It appears as if Lyles' wish could come true, as the Kings expect to re-sign the versatile 27-year-old, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday, citing sources.

After general manager Monte McNair's cap-clearing trade on draft night, Sacramento is estimated to enter free agency with over $30 million in cap space as the team looks to follow up its 2022-23 campaign with another winning season.

Lyles played an integral role with the Kings this past season after coming to Sacramento in a February 2022 four-team trade that sent Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons. His role fluctuated with varying minutes, but Lyles always gave coach Mike Brown exactly what he needed.

After averaging 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game during his first full season in a Kings uniform, Lyles immediately looked forward to re-signing with them following their first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

Lyles made his worth known in the postseason, dropping 16 points on 75 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range in just under 18 minutes played. He averaged 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds across the Kings' short playoff run, and he certainly hopes to contribute again next season.

“One-hundred percent,” Lyles said after Sacramento's Game 7 loss when asked if he wants to play for the Kings moving forward. “This is the most at home I’ve felt of any team I’ve been on. These guys are like brothers to me, one through 14 everybody gets along, so it’s just definitely an atmosphere and someplace I’d want to stay in.”