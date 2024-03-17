NBA admits refs missed Knicks foul on Sabonis during key possession

If there wasn't already enough sting from the Kings' 98-91 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, an omission by the NBA about a missed call down the stretch that hurt Sacramento poured even more salt into the wound.

The league released it's Two Minute Report on Sunday, revealing the referees in Saturday's game between the Knicks and Kings missed a crucial foul on Domantas Sabonis in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

While battling on the block with New York wing O.G. Anunoby, Sabonis was called for a double-dribble despite appearing to be struck in the face.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Not sure there’s another wing in the league who can come over in help and absorb this Sabonis blow to prevent a shot attempt.



The defensive value is off the charts. What a play. pic.twitter.com/i9eeXEA6Gj — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) March 17, 2024

The report states the contact to Sabonis' face was worthy of a foul, despite it not being called in real time during Sacramento's loss on Saturday.

"Anunoby (NYK) reaches in and comes across Sabonis' (SAC) face, affecting his SQBR (Speed, balance, quickness, rhythm) in the lane," the Last Two Minute report indicated.

The mistake proved costly, as the incident occured with the Kings trailing 94-91, having the game well within reach. After the incorrect non-call, the Knicks scored on their ensuing possession to take a 96-91 lead with 37.1 seconds left, effectively icing the game.

It was the kind of decision that might prove to be monumental, with the Kings (38-28) barely clinging on to the No. 6 playoff seed in the Western Conference, holding a tie-breaker over the Phoenix Suns (39-29) and Dallas Mavericks (39-29) by virtue of having one less loss than both teams.