Mike Brown explains how Fox helped Murray find his voice

Before being selected by the Kings with the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Keegan Murray wasn’t the loudest player on the floor.

However, after spending over a season with teammate De’Aaron Fox, Murray has become more vocal, even implementing trash talk into his game.

Noting the change in Murray’s demeanor was Sacramento’s head coach Mike Brown, who explained what Fox’s presence did for the second-year forward on “All the Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“It started last year,” Brown said to Barnes and Jackson. “To see (Fox) take Keegan Murray under his wing, to help Keegan grow at a faster rate than if Keegan was working out (alone). Because Keegan will work out on his own, everyday, no matter what. To have Foxy have him under his wing and doing that, interacting with him and getting Keegan to use his voice– because Keegan was a quiet kid, now Keegan’s talking s--t. You get Keegan to talk s--t, that’s real.”

Murray’s quiet disposition matched his play style last season, as the Iowa product wasn’t too comfortable with aggressive on-court actions.

Besides directing Murray to be louder, Fox helped the young forward gain confidence on the court, which Brown proudly acknowledged.

“Now, Keegan’s stronger, he’s more confident,” Brown explained to Barnes and Jackson. Now, he’s not just going to be a catch-and-shoot guy. He’s going to put it on the floor, he’s going to play some pick-and-role. He’s going to play some zoom action. So, let these guys grow, for sure a second year, maybe even a third year, before you start messing with the core. We feel we have a core right now that can be sustained.”

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Murray averaged 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. So far this year, the forward has upped his game, posting 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Murray is clearly becoming more comfortable in Sacramento, and Fox’s presence is evidently crucial to his growth.

As the 23-year-old’s career with the Kings continues, he could only improve his skillset more.

Fox’s role as a leader will continue to be huge for the Kings' prized prospect.