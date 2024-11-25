Brown shockingly confronts, berates referee during Kings-Nets game

Kings coach Mike Brown played with fire during a heated argument with an official in the second quarter of Sacramento's 108-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

Moments after officials neglected to call what Brown believed to be a foul on a Colby Jones drive, the Kings coach stormed up the court in an animated rage seeking counsel with a referee.

Kings head coach Mike Brown was shown some grace by the official after not calling a foul on a driving Colby Jones, a few moments before the triple by Noah Clowney. Brown assessed just a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/Hqy92cdEbi — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 25, 2024

Following Sunday's loss, Brown revealed the eye-popping outburst was intended to light a fire under his players as the Kings faced a double-digit first-half deficit

"I thought Colby got hit going to the rim," Brown told reporters. "I just wanted to show our guys that, 'Hey, we all need to fight.' I'm [going to] try to fight, you guys try to fight and see if we can find a way to get ourselves into the game and, you know if we're going to go down, we're going to go down swinging."

Brown's unorthodox inspiration tactics appeared to net a positive result, as Sacramento closed the first half on a 22-11 run, eventually taking the lead in the second half before collapsing down the stretch.

Shockingly, Brown was assessed just a technical foul for his outburst.

