LeBron lauds De'Aaron Fox, Mike Brown after Kings' OT win vs. Lakers

LeBron James has seen just about everything that the NBA has to offer over the course of his decorated career.

On the 20th anniversary of his NBA debut, the Kings spoiled James' special night with a thrilling 132-127 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. After the game, James gave credit where it was due.

“They got the reigning Coach of the Year," James said. "I know what Mike Brown is all about, being able to play for him for many years and then just seeing his growth continue to grow over the years as an assistant. Obviously, he made his mark last year being the coach of this franchise. And [De'Aaron] Fox, he’s getting better and better. So, they got a really good franchise.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“We just gotta be better. Gotta be better for sure. We’ll figure it out.” -LeBron James pic.twitter.com/WMzmuIyaDP — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 30, 2023

For the majority of James' two-decade-long career, the Kings were the bottom feeders of the West.

But all that changed last season when Brown took over as head coach and Kings general manager Monte McNair and Co. put together the right pieces, including the All-Star pairing of Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Fox finished Sunday's game with 37 points, four rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes. Last season against James' Lakers squad, Fox averaged 29.3 points on 58 percent shooting, with four rebounds and 8.3 assists in four games (three wins).

As a special talent, James can recognize special talent from a mile away, and he sees that in Fox and this young Kings group.