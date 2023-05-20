Kings star prospect Vezenkov wins 2022-23 EuroLeague MVP

Kings prospect Sasha Vezenkov was named the EuroLeague Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

The standout EuroLeague forward averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range in 38 games played for the Olympiacos. He ranked second in the league in both rebounds (6.8) and 2-point shots made (4.4).

The award is voted upon by fans, media, team captains and head coaches. It has existed and been awarded by the EuroLeague since the 2004-05 season.

NBA superstar and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić won the award while playing for Real Madrid during the 2017-18 season. Former Kings big man Nemanja Bélica won it in the 2014-15 season.

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, Sacramento traded its No. 49 pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for cash considerations and the draft rights to Vezenkov.

One year later, the 6-foot-9 versatile forward reportedly is seriously considering the possibility of playing in the NBA for the 2023-24 season, Marc Stein reported earlier this month.

Stein also reported, citing a source, that a deal between Vezenkov and the Kings is "trending toward inevitable."

Fresh off a historic season that included snapping a 16-season playoff drought, the EuroLeague MVP joining the Kings in Sacramento next season could take their roster to a whole new level.