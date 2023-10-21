Kings unveil flashy Nike City Edition uniforms for 2023-24 season

The Kings are starting their new season with a bang by paying homage to their rich and storied past.

During Kings Fan Fest on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, the Kings unveiled their new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, an ode to the iconic 1968 Cincinnati Royals road uniforms.

"This season signifies the 100-year anniversary of our franchise and the team's new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform was designed to celebrate this momentous occasion," Kings president of business operations John Rinehart said in a statement. "The uniform has reimagined one of the most iconic jerseys in NBA history, the 1968 Cincinnati Royals road uniform, and we are excited to share it with our fans."

The inspiration for the uniforms extends across multiple eras of Kings basketball, highlighting a century-long legacy of a proud NBA franchise.

The design combines the historic Royals and Kings colors, notably featuring the royal blue that was the franchise's primary color for seven decades, in addition to the organization's newly updated gray. The jerseys also include various crown logos, a tribute to the team's beloved secondary symbol that has been synonymous with the organization since their days in Rochester, N.Y.

Sacramento will also have a matching court at Golden 1 Center to complement their new jerseys.

The Kings will debut the uniforms Nov.10, during the Kings' first NBA In-Season Tournament game, and the court will be unveiled Nov. 29 in a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The official City Edition collection, featuring the uniform and assorted apparel, will be available at the Kings Team Store and online at KingsTeamStore.com starting Nov. 2.