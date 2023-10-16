How to watch Kings on NBC Sports Bay Area & California during 2023-24 season

The "Beam Team" is looking to light up the NBA yet again.

After the Sacramento Kings became the biggest surprise in the 2022-23 campaign, they'll be out to prove they weren't one-season wonders.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are the stars, with Keegan Murray, Malik Monk, Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter also in the fold. Sasha Vezenkov could prove to be a gem after being named the 2023 EuroLeague MVP.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's how you can tune into Kings games on NBC Sports Bay Area & California in 2023-24:

How to watch Kings games on NBC Sports Bay Area & California

All local Kings games will air on NBC Sports Bay Area & California during the 2023-24 season.

You can find the Kings' full schedule here.

How to stream Kings games on NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Fans can stream local Kings games on NBC.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports Kings broadcast team

Mark Jones is returning as the primary play-by-play announcer after starting in the role in 2020. When Jones is on duty with ESPN/ABC, Kyle Draper, who also joined the team in 2020, will fill in. Former WNBA player Kayte Christensen-Hunter returns as the color commentator.

NBC Sports Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live

Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live is typically led by Draper as host when Jones is on the call, with Kenny Thomas and Matt Barnes as analysts. Morgan Ragan fills in as host for Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live when Draper is on the call.