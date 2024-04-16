Report: Zion suffers hamstring injury ahead of Kings play-in game

The Sacramento Kings could benefit from some injury luck as they advance in the play-in tournament.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a hamstring injury during their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, which could make him a doubt vs. Sacramento.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson is believed to have suffered a left hamstring injury tonight vs. Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williamson had 40 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists before having to leave in final minutes of crunch time. Tests coming on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/3Q7ZlCBqcD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2024

Williamson will undergo testing on Wednesday to discover the extent of the injury, Charania added.

The Pelicans will host the Kings on Friday after Sacramento dominated the Golden State Warriors 118-94 in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 play-in game.

Williamson was dominant himself versus the Lakers, dropping 40 points on 17-for-27 shooting, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block to erase a double-digit deficit and make the game close.

But the 23-year-old Williamson left for the locker room late in the fourth quarter and appeared visibly frustrated. Los Angeles held on for a 110-106 win despite New Orleans' threatening run.

If Williamson can't go on Friday, it would certainly be welcome news for Sacramento. The Pelicans are 5-0 against the Kings this season -- one win came in the in-season tournament -- and Williamson recorded at least 25 points in three of the four games he featured in.

Sacramento lost four of those five games to New Orleans by double digits. The only game Williamson didn't play in still resulted in a 133-100 loss.

The winner between the Pelicans and Kings would get to face the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. Game 1 is slated for Sunday, April 21.